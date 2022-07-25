News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jail for county lines dealer who supplied cocaine and heroin into Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:50 PM July 25, 2022
Omar Bartholomew has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court

Omar Bartholomew has been jailed at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A county lines drug dealer from Ipswich who supplied cocaine and heroin into the town has been jailed.

Omar Bartholomew, 26, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court last Thursday to three years and four months in prison.

Bartholomew, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty after being charged in November last year with being concerned in the supply of cocaine and heroin and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

His arrest and charge came as part of an Operation Orochi joint investigation with the Metropolitan Police.

The investigation found Bartholomew was using mobile phone lines to supply Class A drugs into Ipswich from May 2021.

Investigating officer DC Dave Murphy, of the Serious Crime Disruption Team at Suffolk police, said: “This conviction should serve as a reminder for any county lines dealers considering Suffolk as a location for their criminal business, that it will be only a matter of time before the inevitable happens and we secure and charge and conviction against you.”

Operation Orochi is an operation set up by Suffolk police with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

