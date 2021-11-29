Ipswich man jailed for three years for attempted robbery
- Credit: Google Street View/ Suffolk police
An Ipswich man has been given three years in prison for an attempted robbery in the town.
Patreece Pryor, of Wherstead Road, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday, November 24, to 36 months imprisonment.
The 28-year-old man admitted attempting to rob a Premier convenience shop near the Waterfront on Tuesday, June 8 at the same court.
The court heard in June that a man approached the counter at Spurdens convenience store in Duke Street on January 14 at around 6pm and demanded money from the till.
He told the victim that he had a gun in his pocket but was refused the money.
The man then left the shop.
A weapon was not produced or seen during the incident.
Pryor will now serve his three-year sentence in jail.
