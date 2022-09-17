'It wasn't funny' - Man's sentence adjourned for sending naked pictures

Paul Belcher was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A homeless Ipswich man who sent two women naked images of himself and turned up naked at the front door of one of them has had his sentencing hearing adjourned until November.

Paul Belcher was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday ( September 16) after earlier admitting two offences of sending grossly offensive messages and breach of a suspended prison sentence.

However, Judge Emma Peters decided to adjourn sentence until November 10 to allow Belcher to be interviewed by a probation officer.

At a hearing in June the court heard that Belcher had sent one of the women a message during the Euros final last year which said that if England won he would turn up naked at her flat and she had thought he was joking.

When she later answered a knock at her door she found Belcher standing there naked and he told her: “I know we didn’t win but I'm here anyway.”

The woman was shocked and thought Belcher might be drunk and he had left after pulling up his shorts, the court heard.

On September 12 last year, Belcher sent the woman a full body image of himself accompanied by a message saying he hoped she wasn’t offended.

Belcher, 61, of no fixed address, had also sent another woman a video of him performing a sex act.

The court heard that in December 2020 he was given 21-month prison sentence suspended for two years for making indecent photographs of children, attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

At the hearing in June Robert Pollington, for Belcher, said his client had been at a low ebb at the time of the offences and had been drinking and using drugs.

He had known both the women he had sent the images to and had been trying to have a joke with them.

“He realises it wasn’t funny and he is ashamed and remorseful,” said Mr Pollington.

He said Belcher had been trying to stay sober and was trying to be a better person.