'We need to get on top of this': Campaigner finds knives near school

An Ipswich anti-knife campaigner’s discovery of knives near a school has prompted calls to “get on top of” the problem before something happens.

A video taken by Paul Stansby, the founder of the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, has been seen more than 25,000 times after he received a tip-off of knives left by young people in the Gainsborough area, near Ipswich Academy.

In the 23 minute video, Mr Stansby and a team use a metal detector to uncover three kitchen knives and a Stanley knife.

During the video, he picks up a doggy bag and uncovers a knife.

Due to concerns raised the knives were left by students at Ipswich Academy, the 39-year-old approached the school.

He is urging all educators and parents to address the issue.

Paul said: “Knife crime has always been an issue, but it has got worse because kids are treating it now as a fashion and status accessory.



“We, parents, should remember that school takes a large portion of our kids’ time. We send them there and schools have got the authority and power to hold students’ attention about such important issues.



“Education does start at home, but it also needs to be in school.

“Parents should check if any of the home knives have gone missing and pay attention to what their children are getting up to, who they're hanging around with, if their attitude changed, the way they dress, and what music they listen to.”



Mr Stansby, whose brother was fatally stabbed five years ago, added: "I know what it feels like to lose someone, I wouldn't want somebody else to do that.”

The principal of Ipswich Academy, Abbie Thorrington, said they were aware of the video and that campaigners contacted the school just after 3pm on September 28, leading to them immediately calling the police.



The principal said: “Ipswich Academy takes the strongest possible stance against the misuse of knives.



“Our team is extremely vigilant about this issue and every pupil attending the school has been made aware that bringing a knife into school is totally unacceptable and will result in the strongest possible sanctions. This is a matter on which we work very closely with our local police.

“We are aware that a video is currently circulating on social media made by local anti-knife crime campaigners. The campaigners contacted the school just after 3pm on the day of filming, minutes before pupils were due to leave school.



“They had not informed the police. We immediately contacted the police and sent additional members of staff to supervise pupils’ departure, which took place without incident. To date, the police have not taken any action but are continuing to review the situation. I remain in close contact with them.



“I have written to parents explaining what has happened and making it clear that my team members are available to talk to any parents or carers who have concerns.”



On the discovery of the knives, Mr Stansby said the knives were placed in dog poo bags “so no one would pick them up”.

All of the knives were disposed of in an amnesty bin.





The anti-knife crime campaigner said: “We're not here to cause any problems, we just simply want to help raise awareness about why students are bringing knives to school.



“This is something we didn't want as just members of the public, let alone the anti-knife crime charity."



“There is a problem, and we need to get on top of it before something happens.”



Mr Stansby co-founded the Be Lucky Anti Crime Foundation, which has so far, through donations, installed 13 bleed control kits around the town.

