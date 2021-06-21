News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Off-duty PC caught speeding on A14

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 2:37 PM June 21, 2021   
Magistrates court Ipswich Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pc Darren Jenkins admitted speeding on the A14 - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

An off-duty police officer caught speeding on the A14 has had his licence to be a force response driver revoked.

Pc Darren Jenkins was caught travelling at 80mph in his Audi by a police mobile speed camera at Foxhall on October 19 last year.

The British Transport Police officer admitted during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Wednesday, June 16 that he exceeded the road's 70mph speed limit.

The 45-year-old, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, was fined £276, as well as ordered to pay £930 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Three penalty points were placed on his driving licence.

The court heard he already had three points on his licence and had previously attended a speed awareness course.

A BTP spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a British Transport Police officer has been convicted of speeding while off-duty on the A14 in Suffolk last October.

"Our professional standards and driving standards departments are aware, and his response driver permit has been revoked."

