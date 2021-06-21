Off-duty PC caught speeding on A14
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
An off-duty police officer caught speeding on the A14 has had his licence to be a force response driver revoked.
Pc Darren Jenkins was caught travelling at 80mph in his Audi by a police mobile speed camera at Foxhall on October 19 last year.
The British Transport Police officer admitted during a hearing at Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich, on Wednesday, June 16 that he exceeded the road's 70mph speed limit.
The 45-year-old, of Kitchener Road, Ipswich, was fined £276, as well as ordered to pay £930 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.
Three penalty points were placed on his driving licence.
The court heard he already had three points on his licence and had previously attended a speed awareness course.
A BTP spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a British Transport Police officer has been convicted of speeding while off-duty on the A14 in Suffolk last October.
"Our professional standards and driving standards departments are aware, and his response driver permit has been revoked."