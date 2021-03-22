Crime commissioner's congratulations as 83 suspected stolen dogs recovered

Published: 2:24 PM March 22, 2021

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has congratulated officers involved in a raid which saw more than 80 suspected stolen dogs seized.

Officers investigating a spate of dog thefts executed a number of warrants at West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich on Saturday and recovered 83 dogs of various breeds and ages.

Six people - three men and three women, all from Ipswich - were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and have been released on bail until April 16.

Tim Passmore, the county's police and crime commissioner, who recently supported a national dog theft survey, said: "I'd like to congratulate all the officers and the partner agencies involved in this successful operation.

“Dog theft is a particularly cruel crime and I think the sentencing guidelines are in urgent need of review to ensure the thieves, when caught, receive a stiff sentence which will act as a deterrent for other criminals."

He added: “A pet dog is a member of the family, and as a dog-owner myself, I can understand how very distressing this crime is for both owner and pet.

“We all need to make sure we do everything possible to report suspicious circumstances to the police. I would encourage all dog owners to keep their pets safe and take a look at the constabulary website for advice.

"Please remember if your dog is lost and suspected stolen, it is important to report it as quickly as you can.”