Crime commissioner's congratulations as 83 suspected stolen dogs recovered
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has congratulated officers involved in a raid which saw more than 80 suspected stolen dogs seized.
Officers investigating a spate of dog thefts executed a number of warrants at West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich on Saturday and recovered 83 dogs of various breeds and ages.
Six people - three men and three women, all from Ipswich - were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and have been released on bail until April 16.
Tim Passmore, the county's police and crime commissioner, who recently supported a national dog theft survey, said: "I'd like to congratulate all the officers and the partner agencies involved in this successful operation.
“Dog theft is a particularly cruel crime and I think the sentencing guidelines are in urgent need of review to ensure the thieves, when caught, receive a stiff sentence which will act as a deterrent for other criminals."
He added: “A pet dog is a member of the family, and as a dog-owner myself, I can understand how very distressing this crime is for both owner and pet.
“We all need to make sure we do everything possible to report suspicious circumstances to the police. I would encourage all dog owners to keep their pets safe and take a look at the constabulary website for advice.
"Please remember if your dog is lost and suspected stolen, it is important to report it as quickly as you can.”
