Crime commissioner's congratulations as 83 suspected stolen dogs recovered

Michael Steward

Published: 2:24 PM March 22, 2021   
Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has congratulated officers involved in a raid which saw more than 80 suspected stolen dogs seized. 

Officers investigating a spate of dog thefts executed a number of warrants at West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich on Saturday and recovered 83 dogs of various breeds and ages. 

Six people - three men and three women, all from Ipswich - were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal and have been released on bail until April 16. 

More than 80 suspected stolen dogs have been seized and six people arrested following a raid at West

A total of 83 dogs were seized from West Meadows travellers' site in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

MORE: Police hope to reunite suspected stolen dogs with owners in "next few days"

Tim Passmore, the county's police and crime commissioner, who recently supported a national dog theft survey, said: "I'd like to congratulate all the officers and the partner agencies involved in this successful operation.

“Dog theft is a particularly cruel crime and I think the sentencing guidelines are in urgent need of review to ensure the thieves, when caught, receive a stiff sentence which will act as a deterrent for other criminals."

MORE: Analysis - How lockdown demand drove dog theft

He added: “A pet dog is a member of the family, and as a dog-owner myself, I can understand how very distressing this crime is for both owner and pet.

“We all need to make sure we do everything possible to report suspicious circumstances to the police. I would encourage all dog owners to keep their pets safe and take a look at the constabulary website for advice. 

"Please remember if your dog is lost and suspected stolen, it is important to report it as quickly as you can.”

