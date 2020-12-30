'Be sensible' on New Year's Eve plea amid Covid rise
- Credit: Archant
People in Suffolk are being urged not to break Covid-19 rules on New Year's Eve by throwing parties or gathering in large crowds.
Suffolk moved into Tier 4 on Boxing Day - which means no household mixing is allowed and all non-essential shops and businesses must close.
Nobody can enter or leave Tier 4 areas and residents must not stay overnight away from home, according to the latest restrictions.
On what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for Suffolk's night-time economy, New Year's Eve 2020 will look a little different.
Pubs, bars, and restaurants will be closed, other than for takeaways, but people in Suffolk are being urged to stick with the guidance by not mixing or meeting in large groups.
MORE: Covid-19 rule breakers more likely to get fined this time, say police
Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, urged the public to put the celebrations "on ice" this year.
"This will be a New Year’s Eve like no other and while that’s a pity – I really do urge everyone to be sensible," he said.
Most Read
- 1 The 15 Ipswich shops which have shut for good in 2020
- 2 Closed pub could be demolished with home built in its place
- 3 Man reported missing after failing to show up for work
- 4 Meet the babies born in 2020
- 5 'We will contact you' - plea as more Covid vaccines set to arrive in new year
- 6 Murder investigation launched after elderly man found dead
- 7 Hospitals' intensive care units 'full' amid soaring Covid patients
- 8 Man dies in medical emergency
- 9 Will it snow in Suffolk tomorrow?
- 10 Four arrested in Ipswich on suspicion of GBH
"Now we are in Tier 4, we need make ourselves aware of the rules and stick to them, and remember that every interaction we have with someone outside of our household or bubble is potentially a huge risk.
“I do believe we can look forward with some optimism. The roll-out of the vaccine is a huge step forward but as we have seen in the news, this virus is still as much of a danger as it has ever been, so I ask everyone to take it easy this year.
"Let’s put celebrations this New Year’s Eve on ice until this pandemic is behind us.”
Rob Jones, Suffolk police's assistant chief constable, said the situation in the county was "really serious" and added that extra police officers would be working on New Year's Eve.
"We are in a really serious situation and in particular I'd like to mention about plans for new year," he said.
"It's so important in that period. We'll have extra policing resources on for new year but everyone has to be really careful about transmission.
"With it being the worst inside, the message would be to not party or to make plans to gather people for new year."