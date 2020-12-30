'Be sensible' on New Year's Eve plea amid Covid rise

Published: 6:00 AM December 30, 2020

PCC Tim Passmore urged people in Suffolk to put New Year's Eve celebrations 'on ice' this year - Credit: Archant

People in Suffolk are being urged not to break Covid-19 rules on New Year's Eve by throwing parties or gathering in large crowds.

Suffolk moved into Tier 4 on Boxing Day - which means no household mixing is allowed and all non-essential shops and businesses must close.

Nobody can enter or leave Tier 4 areas and residents must not stay overnight away from home, according to the latest restrictions.

On what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year for Suffolk's night-time economy, New Year's Eve 2020 will look a little different.

New Year's Eve 2020 will look a little different to this one at the former Pals nightclub in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Pubs, bars, and restaurants will be closed, other than for takeaways, but people in Suffolk are being urged to stick with the guidance by not mixing or meeting in large groups.

MORE: Covid-19 rule breakers more likely to get fined this time, say police

Tim Passmore, Suffolk's police and crime commissioner, urged the public to put the celebrations "on ice" this year.

"This will be a New Year’s Eve like no other and while that’s a pity – I really do urge everyone to be sensible," he said.

"Now we are in Tier 4, we need make ourselves aware of the rules and stick to them, and remember that every interaction we have with someone outside of our household or bubble is potentially a huge risk.

“I do believe we can look forward with some optimism. The roll-out of the vaccine is a huge step forward but as we have seen in the news, this virus is still as much of a danger as it has ever been, so I ask everyone to take it easy this year.

"Let’s put celebrations this New Year’s Eve on ice until this pandemic is behind us.”

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY - Credit: Archant

Rob Jones, Suffolk police's assistant chief constable, said the situation in the county was "really serious" and added that extra police officers would be working on New Year's Eve.

"We are in a really serious situation and in particular I'd like to mention about plans for new year," he said.

"It's so important in that period. We'll have extra policing resources on for new year but everyone has to be really careful about transmission.

"With it being the worst inside, the message would be to not party or to make plans to gather people for new year."



