Person dies after crash involving cyclist and several vehicles in Ipswich

A person has died and two men have been arrested after a crash involving a cyclist and a number of vehicles in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Vernon Street, south of Stoke Bridge, at 9.58pm on Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service attended the incident.

However, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are unable to confirm whether the person who died was the cyclist or driver of one of the vehicles at this time.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Vernon Street has been closed between Stoke Bridge, by the Waterfront, and the Hawes Street roundabout towards the A14.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting reference SC-13102022-399.