Further psychiatric evidence sought on gun dealer who shot and killed wife
- Credit: Archant
Lawyers have been given more time to obtain further psychiatric evidence in the case of a gun dealer who fatally shot his solicitor wife at their Suffolk farmhouse.
Peter Hartshorne-Jones had denied murdering his 41-year-old wife Silke at their property in The Green, Barham, last May.
The 52-year-old admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.
Hartshorne-Jones was charged with murder after his wife was found shot inside their family home on the morning of Sunday, May 3.
Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found on the floor upstairs, with two gunshot wounds, after police were called by her husband at 4.45am
She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died a short time later at 6.42am.
A post mortem examination confirmed her death was the result of two gunshot wounds.
Most Read
- 1 Mapped: The 49 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases
- 2 Bold vision 'commits to many more people living centrally' in Ipswich
- 3 Meet the Ipswich postman reuniting families with long-lost war medals
- 4 Driver's tips on how women can stay safe in taxis
- 5 Seal dies on Felixstowe beach
- 6 Delays on A12 after car ends up in ditch
- 7 Family-run DIY store to close following Covid and rise in online shopping
- 8 Red Nose Day memories - are you in these fun fundraising photos?
- 9 County lines drug dealer 'paid no regard' to harm he was causing
Hartshorne-Jones was said to have a recurrent depressive disorder and had psychotic symptoms at the time of the shooting.
A hearing was due to take place at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday to set a new date for sentencing.
Jonathan Goodman applied for the case to be further adjourned to allow time to gather more evidence on the potential for a hospital order to be passed down under section 38 of the Mental Health Act.
Judge Martyn Levett said it seemed appropriate, for the purposes of the defence to obtain the necessary psychiatric evidence, to adjourn the hearing until Wednesday, April 7.