'He is trying to make a fool of us all' - Brother's statement to court

Published: 1:40 PM October 14, 2021 Updated: 2:18 PM October 14, 2021

Dirk Lutschewitz described the killing of his sister as ”cowardly and cold-blooded”. - Credit: Archant

A brother of a Suffolk solicitor shot dead by her husband has described the killing of his sister as ”cowardly and cold-blooded”.

Dirk Lutschewitz read an emotional victim impact statement in Ipswich Crown Court on the second day of a sentencing for Peter Harshorne-Jones.

Mr Lutschewitz said: “My sister’s death wasn’t caused by an accident or a natural disaster. She is dead because her own husband decided to take a gun, load it, walk into her bedroom and point the weapon at her and cold-blooded shoot her.”

Looking directly at Peter Hartshorne-Jones, who sat in the dock with his head in his hands, Mr Lutschewitz described him as “intelligent and highly manipulative” and accused him of “slaughtering” his 42-year-old sister Silke.

“He knows how to make someone believe what he wants the to believe. He is trying to make a fool of us all.”

He said he was tormented by the knowledge that a man as mentally unstable as the defendant got a licence to own and trade firearms.

‘It’s obvious he managed to conceal his medical records in background checks and deceive the authorities.

“If only he’d faced the truth about his mental condition and hadn’t behaved in such a highly irresponsible way this catastrophe might have been avoided.”

Mr Lutschewitz said 18 months had passed since his sister’s death and her family hadn’t heard a single word of remorse or regret from the defendant who he referred to as "wallowing in self pity".

The court has heard that 52-year-old Hartshorne-Jones shot his solicitor wife twice at close range with a double-barrelled shotgun at their home, in Barham, on May 3 last year after his mental health worsened during the first coronavirus lockdown.

A sentencing hearing, which is expected to last three days, has heard that in the days before her death Mrs Hartshorne-Jones told a neighbour that her husband was "not good at all" and that she was finding it difficult.

On day one of the hearing, brother Jens Lutschewitz said he was nauseated by the defendant's admission of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

The court has heard that Hartshorne-Jones had made contact with various care providers between March 16 and April 27 last year but no cause for his symptoms was found.

Hartshorne-Jones has pleaded guilty to manslaughter while “suffering from an abnormality of mental functioning”.

After the shooting, he made a 999 call to police at 4.44am and remained on the phone while armed officers were dispatched to the address.

His wife, who sustained wounds to her left upper arm and chest and was found on her bedroom floor, went into cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead in hospital at 6.42am.

Hartshorne-Jones, who ran a recruitment business and traded in shotguns, obtained a shotgun certificate in 2000. It was renewed in 2015 and he also obtained a firearms dealer registration in 2010, the court heard.

Peter Gair, prosecuting, said Hartshorne-Jones had answered 'no' to questions on applications in 2000 and 2015 about whether he had ever received treatment for a mental health condition.

Mr Gair said episodes of depression had since been found recorded on medical notes prior to the renewal in 2015.

Police seized eight shotguns, two rifles, two air rifles and nine stocks and barrels from the home.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones, a German national, qualified as a lawyer before moving to London in 2007 and marrying Hartshorne-Jones in 2010.