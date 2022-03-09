News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Drug dealer who hid 33 vials of drugs in sock is jailed

Jane Hunt

Published: 9:00 AM March 9, 2022
Petko Petrov was jailed for more than two years for drug dealing in Ipswich.

Petko Petrov was jailed for more than two years for drug dealing in Ipswich. - Credit: Gregg Brown

A drug dealer who was found in a car in Ipswich with 38 plastic tubes containing cocaine has been jailed for 27 months.

Police officers approached a parked car in Kelly Road, Ipswich at around 1.30pm and saw Petko Petrov sitting in the driver’s seat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 45-year-old was detained for a drug search and during the search a face mask containing four vials of white powder were found in the central console.

Petrov was arrested and after a drugs dog arrived at the scene a sock containing a further 33 plastic vials was discovered as well as a single vial under the passenger seat.

When a mobile phone belonging to Petrov was analysed it was found to contain messages consistent with the postcode method of supplying drugs, said Juliet Donovan, prosecuting.

She said £60 cash was seized from Petrov and a further £60 was found in the glove box.

The court heard that Petrov had arrived in the UK from Bulgaria several weeks before his arrest and he had been staying in a hotel in Ipswich.

Petrov of no fixed address admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply in June last year.

Ipswich Crown Court
