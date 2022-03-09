Drug dealer who hid 33 vials of drugs in sock is jailed

Petko Petrov was jailed for more than two years for drug dealing in Ipswich. - Credit: Gregg Brown

A drug dealer who was found in a car in Ipswich with 38 plastic tubes containing cocaine has been jailed for 27 months.

Police officers approached a parked car in Kelly Road, Ipswich at around 1.30pm and saw Petko Petrov sitting in the driver’s seat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The 45-year-old was detained for a drug search and during the search a face mask containing four vials of white powder were found in the central console.

Petrov was arrested and after a drugs dog arrived at the scene a sock containing a further 33 plastic vials was discovered as well as a single vial under the passenger seat.

When a mobile phone belonging to Petrov was analysed it was found to contain messages consistent with the postcode method of supplying drugs, said Juliet Donovan, prosecuting.

She said £60 cash was seized from Petrov and a further £60 was found in the glove box.

The court heard that Petrov had arrived in the UK from Bulgaria several weeks before his arrest and he had been staying in a hotel in Ipswich.

Petrov of no fixed address admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply in June last year.