Drug dealer who hid 33 vials of drugs in sock is jailed
- Credit: Gregg Brown
A drug dealer who was found in a car in Ipswich with 38 plastic tubes containing cocaine has been jailed for 27 months.
Police officers approached a parked car in Kelly Road, Ipswich at around 1.30pm and saw Petko Petrov sitting in the driver’s seat, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
The 45-year-old was detained for a drug search and during the search a face mask containing four vials of white powder were found in the central console.
Petrov was arrested and after a drugs dog arrived at the scene a sock containing a further 33 plastic vials was discovered as well as a single vial under the passenger seat.
When a mobile phone belonging to Petrov was analysed it was found to contain messages consistent with the postcode method of supplying drugs, said Juliet Donovan, prosecuting.
She said £60 cash was seized from Petrov and a further £60 was found in the glove box.
The court heard that Petrov had arrived in the UK from Bulgaria several weeks before his arrest and he had been staying in a hotel in Ipswich.
Petrov of no fixed address admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply in June last year.