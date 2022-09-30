Thief drills fuel tank of car and steals petrol on outskirts of Ipswich

Petrol was stolen from a car parked in Holly Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A thief drilled the fuel tank of a car and stole petrol on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The incident happened in Rushmere St Andrew sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, September 27 and 8.40am on Wednesday, September 28.

According to Suffolk police, the car was parked in Holly Lane when the thief targeted it.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/62406/22.