News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Thief drills fuel tank of car and steals petrol on outskirts of Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 2:27 PM September 30, 2022
Petrol was stolen from a car parked in Holly Lane

Petrol was stolen from a car parked in Holly Lane - Credit: Google Maps

A thief drilled the fuel tank of a car and stole petrol on the outskirts of Ipswich.

The incident happened in Rushmere St Andrew sometime between 5pm on Tuesday, September 27 and 8.40am on Wednesday, September 28.

According to Suffolk police, the car was parked in Holly Lane when the thief targeted it.

Officers are appealing for anyone who has knowledge of the crime to come forward.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/62406/22.

Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A person is trapped in a vehicle after a crash in Bramfrord Road in Ipswich this afternoon

Suffolk Live News

Person trapped in car after two-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Rose Hill Primary in Ipswich has been rated as 'Requires Improvement' again by Ofsted

Primary School rated as 'Requires Improvement' for third consecutive time

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Police have said the murder investigation has links to Ipswich and Suffolk

Suspected murder victim named as 22-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Care home resident holding hands with her daughter.

Health

Ipswich care home put into special measures after inspection

William Warnes

Author Picture Icon