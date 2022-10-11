News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man to stand trial accused of using aerosol can to damage door

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM October 11, 2022
The trial of a 32-year-old Suffolk man accused of rape will take place in 2023.

Philip Chambers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 28-year-old Ipswich man accused of using an aerosol can to try and damage a front door will take place in November next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 11) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Phillip Chambers, of Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to having an aerosol canister with intent to destroy or damage a front door on June 2 2020.

He also denied attempted criminal damage on the same date.

Chamber’s’ trial, which is expected to last one to two days, will take place during a warned list commencing November 13 2023.

Chambers is on bail.

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Ed Sheeran at Music World in Ipswich

‘We were all super excited’: Ed Sheeran buys local with visit to music shop

Aleksandra Cupriak

person
A Suffolk police officer examines her notebook

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man charged after three men assaulted

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham, near Saxmundam in east Suffolk

A12

A12 in east Suffolk reopens after two-vehicle crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Travis Watson, Philip Emery and Zenel Marku are among those on Suffolk police's wanted list

Suffolk Constabulary

Suffolk's wanted list: The criminals hunted by police

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon