Man to stand trial accused of using aerosol can to damage door

Philip Chambers appeared at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The trial of a 28-year-old Ipswich man accused of using an aerosol can to try and damage a front door will take place in November next year.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (October 11) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Phillip Chambers, of Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to having an aerosol canister with intent to destroy or damage a front door on June 2 2020.

He also denied attempted criminal damage on the same date.

Chamber’s’ trial, which is expected to last one to two days, will take place during a warned list commencing November 13 2023.

Chambers is on bail.