Family feud sparked 'eruption' of violence in Ipswich armed brawl

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:02 PM August 24, 2021   
Vasile Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi

Vasile Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi have been jailed for taking part in a mass brawl in Norwich Road - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Two men and a woman have been sentenced for their roles in a mass armed brawl in Ipswich.

The last time Suffolk police authorised section 60 was in November 2019 following an incident of vio

The incident happened in Norwich Road in November 2019 - Credit: Archant

Vasile Stefan, Daniela Stefan and Dudel Pitigoi appeared in custody at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

The fight broke out in Norwich Road shortly after 10.25am on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Armed police were sent to the scene, between Cumberland Street and Orford Street.

Two men and two women suffered injuries including stab wounds.

Ten of the 11 people initially charged, or summonsed to court, failed to appear before magistrates the following May.

The court issued arrest warrants for six people, including Vasile and Daniela Stefan, who were both extradited from Germany.

On July 14 this year, Vasile Stefan, 55, of Dickens Road, Ipswich, admitted violent disorder and possessing a knife. 

Daniela Stefan, 33, of Newson Street, Ipswich, admitted a single count of violent disorder last Friday.

Dudel Pitigoi, 53, of Surrey Road, Ipswich, who was brought back from Romania in March, admitted violent disorder on Tuesday.

Prosecutor Joe Bird said the incident "erupted" outside a Portuguese café as a result of an ongoing dispute between the Pitigoi and Stefan families.

He played the court CCTV showing the brawl spill across the road in view of bystanders, including a mother and three children, who took refuge behind the counter of a dry cleaners.

Mr Bird said Pitigoi armed himself with a golf club following the arrival of two members of the Stefan family, and struck two women, including Daniela Stefan, before chasing Vasile Stefan down Norwich Road.   

He said Vasile Stefan had emerged from the café with a knife, and could be seen making stabbing motions, before being disarmed and chased away from the scene.

Daniela Stefan, who arrived with a knife shortly after the initial melee, was struck with a golf club, brought to the ground and disarmed, before throwing a glass bottle towards the remaining group.

Barristers for all three defendants urged the court to consider suspending any term of imprisonment.

Simon Gladwell, for Daniela Stefan, said the mother-of-three was sorry for her involvement.

Ioana Nedelcu, for Pitigoi, said her client had picked up a golf club in response to being set upon.

Judge David Pugh jailed Pitigoi for 20 months and Vasile Stefan for 17 months.

Daniela Stefan was handed an 18-month sentence, suspended for two years, with 160 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity.

On June 4, Cantemir Stefan, 30, of Harvey Street, Ipswich, was jailed for 26 months for violent disorder.

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
