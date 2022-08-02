Plea hearing for man charged with murder of Suffolk lecturer adjourned

Dr Antonella Castelvedere was a lecturer at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich - Credit: Archant / Contributed

A plea hearing for a man charged with the murder of a 52-year-old University of Suffolk lecturer has been adjourned.

Ertan Ersoy, of Wickham Road in Colchester, was due to appear before Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday morning.

The 50-year-old has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere, who was found by police seriously injured at a property in Wickham Road on June 1.

Dr Castelvedere, who was senior lecturer in English Literature and course leader of the MA Creative and Critical Writing at the University of Suffolk in Ipswich, died from her injuries at the scene.

An inquest hearing held on June 9 was told Dr Castelvedere's provisional cause of death was recorded as a "stab wound to the neck".

Senior coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes opened the inquest in Chelmsford, then suspended the proceedings "pending the outcome of… criminal proceedings".

Chelmsford Crown Court confirmed Tuesday's hearing had been adjourned.

Several former students paid tribute to Dr Castelvedere after her death.

Beth Cobbold, who studied English at the university for three years, said: "Antonella was a truly talented and passionate lecturer who cared for and inspired all her students.

"I was so fortunate to be taught by her, and her positivity was infectious, helping me and many others, through their studies. She will be greatly missed.

Hannah Marie Williams, another English student, added: "Antonella was the most positive and uplifting person – she never had a frown on her face and was always smiling, she instantly lifted the mood and was so dedicated to supporting all of her students.

"She will be missed and never forgotten."

Paying tribute to Dr Castelvedere, the University of Suffolk said in a statement: "The University of Suffolk community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Dr Antonella Castelvedere.

"Antonella was a widely respected and well-liked member of staff at the university where she was an outstanding academic in English and critical writing.

"Our thoughts are with her family at this very difficult time."