Police cordon off stretch of Ipswich town centre after man assaulted

Published: 3:37 PM June 9, 2021 Updated: 4:09 PM June 9, 2021

A police cordon is in place outside the former Debenhams store in Ipswich - Credit: Matthew Earth

Police have cordoned off a section of Ipswich town centre after a man was assaulted.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the town shortly after 1.45pm on Wednesday, June 9, after receiving reports a man had been assaulted outside the former Debenhams store in Westgate Street.

Paramedics were seen treating the man for his injuries at the scene.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said a cordon has been put in place outside the store while an investigation into the circumstances takes place.

Witnesses, or those with information, are asked to call Suffolk police on 101, quoting CAD 186 of June 9.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.