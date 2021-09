Published: 6:15 PM September 16, 2021

The police cordon put in place in Beatty Road, Ipswich - Credit: Contributed

Police have cordoned off a section of a residential street off Nacton Road in Ipswich.

Officers were pictured attending an incident in Beatty Road at around 6pm on Thursday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police declined to provide further details of the incident.

However, the spokesman said there was no threat to the wider public.