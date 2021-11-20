Eyewitnesses describe 'commotion' as cordon in place in town centre

A police cordon in place following an incident on Duke Street in Ipswich. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Police have cordoned off a section of Duke Street as eyewitnesses described hearing a "commotion" and seeing an injured male near Ipswich Waterfront.

A cordon has been put up around the entrance to the Forge Kitchen and on the pavement running alongside the restaurant on Saturday afternoon.

Police are still at the scene.

A man who was in the neighbouring shop said: "At one point about ten police vehicles were present.

"We saw them removing a sharp object and putting it in one of their evidence tubes."

Daniel, an employee at Forge Kitchen who responded to the incident said: "There was a commotion outside, so I looked out the window and saw blood on the floor.

"Me and another gent provided emergency first aid until the ambulance arrived.

"I'm first aid trained and couldn't just watch someone injured like that.

"I commend the emergency services for getting here so fast."

A police cordon in place following an incident on Duke Street in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden

The owner at Forge Kitchen added: "We don't know a great deal, but we saw a young lad injured. A gentleman gave him first aid along with one of our staff.

"When the ambulance arrived, we left it to the pros."

Suffolk Police have been approached for comment.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.