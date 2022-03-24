Police cordon remains in place after serious assault in Ipswich
- Credit: Archant
A police cordon remains in place after a serious assault on the Chantry estate in Ipswich.
Police were called to Newnham Court, off Birkfield Drive, at about 6pm on Wednesday.
A Suffolk police spokesman confirmed a man suffered serious arm injuries after being assaulted.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The suspect is believed to have fled in the direction of a wooded area in the direction of Cambridge Drive and Peterhouse Close.
He is described as male and thought to be wearing a ski mask, a black balaclava, a grey jacket and jogging bottoms.
A police spokesman said he was also wearing a beanie hat on his head.
A police helicopter was deployed and seen circling around Ipswich for several hours after the incident.
Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Ipswich CID, quoting CAD 341 of March 23.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.