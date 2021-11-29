Police cordon put up outside Stowmarket dentists
Published: 10:57 AM November 29, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A Stowmarket dentists is understood to have been cordoned off by police.
The Tavern Street Dental Practice has been cordoned off according to eyewitnesses.
It is understood the dentists will be closed today and appointments will be rescheduled.
It is not yet clear why the police cordon has been put in place but Suffolk police have been approached for a comment.
Tavern Street Dental Practice has also been contacted for comment.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
