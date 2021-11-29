News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police cordon put up outside Stowmarket dentists

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:57 AM November 29, 2021
It is understood that a police cordon has been put in place in Tavern Street in Stowmarket

It is understood that a police cordon has been put in place in Tavern Street in Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

A Stowmarket dentists is understood to have been cordoned off by police.

The Tavern Street Dental Practice has been cordoned off according to eyewitnesses.

It is understood the dentists will be closed today and appointments will be rescheduled.

It is not yet clear why the police cordon has been put in place but Suffolk police have been approached for a comment. 

Tavern Street Dental Practice has also been contacted for comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

