Ipswich Star > News > Crime

'Big night shift': Ted finds suspected burglars hiding in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:19 AM October 4, 2022
Ted the police dog assisted police finding two suspected burglars and a wanted man

Ted the police dog assisted police finding two suspected burglars and a wanted man - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

A Suffolk police dog has helped find two suspected burglars in Ipswich and a wanted man in Halesworth. 

New to the force, police dog Ted helped Suffolk police officers track down the alleged burglars at a premises in Ipswich. 

He then went on to help officers at Halesworth Police to locate a wanted man.  

In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs said: "Big night shift for our new lead PD Ted assisting Ipswich Police detaining two burglars found hidden on a premises, then onto a big track to find a wanted male in Halesworth area. 

"Great teamwork from all officers involved."

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News
Suffolk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
