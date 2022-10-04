'Big night shift': Ted finds suspected burglars hiding in Ipswich

Ted the police dog assisted police finding two suspected burglars and a wanted man - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs

A Suffolk police dog has helped find two suspected burglars in Ipswich and a wanted man in Halesworth.

New to the force, police dog Ted helped Suffolk police officers track down the alleged burglars at a premises in Ipswich.

He then went on to help officers at Halesworth Police to locate a wanted man.

In a Tweet Norfolk and Suffolk Police Dogs said: "Big night shift for our new lead PD Ted assisting Ipswich Police detaining two burglars found hidden on a premises, then onto a big track to find a wanted male in Halesworth area.

"Great teamwork from all officers involved."