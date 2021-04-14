News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police hunt BMW motorist who drove at officers

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 1:39 PM April 14, 2021   
A teenager has been charged following a police pursuit through Essex and Suffolk Picture: EDMUND CRO

Police are hunting a BMW driver following a pursuit (stock picture) - Credit: Archant

The driver of a BMW estate is being sought by police after the car failed to stop and then drove at officers in their vehicle. 

The incident happened in Somersham and Bildeston on Wednesday, April 7 and no-one was hurt, police said. 

A dark-coloured BMW estate was seen driving around Somersham but failed to stop in a recreational park for officers when requested. 

The car then drove at officers in their vehicle and a pursuit then took place. 

The officers lost sight of the vehicle in the Bildeston area. 

You may also want to watch:

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who the vehicle belongs to or who was driving is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17251/21.

Information can also be reported online here via Suffolk police's website, or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55511 or online here

Most Read

  1. 1 Armed police called after reports of man with knife in Ipswich
  2. 2 Debenhams makeup artist let go during Covid opens 'dream' beauty studio
  3. 3 Town coffee shop makes use of courtyard garden as lockdown lifted
  1. 4 CCTV of Ipswich burglary released after jewellery stolen from elderly woman
  2. 5 New barrier set to replace planters in Ipswich after drivers ignore closure
  3. 6 Pensioner admits possessing hundreds of indecent images of children
  4. 7 Ipswich man wins Morris Minor classic car after buying £9 raffle ticket
  5. 8 Antiques Roadtrip star opens new Suffolk antiques shop
  6. 9 'I am delighted to be joining. There is a lot of hard work that lies ahead' - Town's new CEO Ashton confirmed
  7. 10 New Ipswich town centre homes could be smaller and more densely built

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jonathan Metcalf

Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Primark queues

Lockdown Easing | Video

Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance landed in Alexandra Park

Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Police at Griffin Court

Police cordon in place after man in 20s found outside Ipswich flats dies

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon