Police hunt BMW motorist who drove at officers
The driver of a BMW estate is being sought by police after the car failed to stop and then drove at officers in their vehicle.
The incident happened in Somersham and Bildeston on Wednesday, April 7 and no-one was hurt, police said.
A dark-coloured BMW estate was seen driving around Somersham but failed to stop in a recreational park for officers when requested.
The car then drove at officers in their vehicle and a pursuit then took place.
The officers lost sight of the vehicle in the Bildeston area.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has knowledge of who the vehicle belongs to or who was driving is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/17251/21.
Information can also be reported online here via Suffolk police's website, or to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55511 or online here.
