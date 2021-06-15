Published: 4:32 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 4:42 PM June 15, 2021

Marlon Aitkens from Ipswich is wanted by police - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich man who is wanted for theft and fraud offences is being searched for by police.

Marlon Aitkens, aged 38, is known to have connections in the Nacton and Whitton area.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 or email Richard.neasham@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.