Ipswich man wanted for theft and fraud offences

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 4:32 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 4:42 PM June 15, 2021
Marlon Aitkens from Ipswich is wanted by police 

Marlon Aitkens from Ipswich is wanted by police - Credit: Suffolk police

An Ipswich man who is wanted for theft and fraud offences is being searched for by police.

Marlon Aitkens, aged 38, is known to have connections in the Nacton and Whitton area.

Anyone who may have seen him or has information on his whereabouts should contact Suffolk police on 101 or email Richard.neasham@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Ipswich News

