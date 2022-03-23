Helicopter search for man in balaclava following serious assault

Multiple police cars can be seen at an ongoing incident in Newnham Court, Ipswich - Credit: Archant

A police helicopter has been deployed in search of a man following a serious assault in Ipswich.

A man suffered serious arm injuries in an assault in Newnham Court, in Chantry, Ipswich on Wednesday evening.

Police were called at around 6pm on Wednesday, March 23 and a search for the suspect continues.

The suspect is believed to have fled in the direction of a wooded area in the direction of Cambridge Drive/Peterhouse Close.

He is described as male and thought to be wearing a ski mask, a black balaclava, a grey jacket and jogging bottoms.

A police spokesman said he was also wearing a beanie hat on his head.

The Newham Court area is currently cordoned off and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at the moment.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Ipswich CID quoting CAD 341 of March 23, 2022.

You can report any information via their website - https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

Or by dialling 101.

You can call Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111



