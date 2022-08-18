Police investigating disorder during and after Ipswich Town derby match

Police are investigating incidents of disorder after Ipswich Town's home match against Colchester United - Credit: Archant

Police are investigating disorder which happened during and after Ipswich Town's home match against Colchester United.

The incident happened on Tuesday, August 9.

Police are working with both clubs while investigations take place.

Rob Jones, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable, said: "Those seeking to bring disorder and commit crimes have no place within football, where fans of all ages come together to watch sport in a safe and enjoyable manner.

“We will look to take action against the small minority of individuals who are identified as committing offences or antisocial behaviour.

“We would appeal for victims and witnesses to contact us with details of what they have seen.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Constabulary, quoting reference: 37/51145/22