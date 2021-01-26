News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Police continue to investigate stabbing of teenager

Holly Hume

Published: 12:17 PM January 26, 2021   
Forensics officers turned up at the scene of the stabbing this morning in Downside Close

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing of a teenager in a quiet Ipswich residential area yesterday afternoon. 

An 18-year-old man was driven to hospital by car with serious injuries after being stabbed in Downside Close on Monday, January 25, and remains there for treatment.

Downside Close in Ipswich, the scene of the stabbing yesterday

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested in connection with the attack and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Suffolk police were called to the scene just before 4.50pm on Monday and continue their investigations today.

Aside from the arrival of forensics officers, the area now looks normal, with no police presence or tape remaining on site.

The scene of the stabbing is now back to normal

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference CAD 263 of 25 January.

Downside Close is quiet now, after the shock stabbing yesterday afternoon

