Police continue to investigate stabbing of teenager

Published: 12:17 PM January 26, 2021

Forensics officers turned up at the scene of the stabbing this morning in Downside Close - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Police are continuing to investigate the stabbing of a teenager in a quiet Ipswich residential area yesterday afternoon.

An 18-year-old man was driven to hospital by car with serious injuries after being stabbed in Downside Close on Monday, January 25, and remains there for treatment.

Downside Close in Ipswich, the scene of the stabbing yesterday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 17-year-old boy was subsequently arrested in connection with the attack and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Suffolk police were called to the scene just before 4.50pm on Monday and continue their investigations today.

Aside from the arrival of forensics officers, the area now looks normal, with no police presence or tape remaining on site.

The scene of the stabbing is now back to normal - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference CAD 263 of 25 January.