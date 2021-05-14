CCTV issued after man 'spits' at women in central Ipswich
- Credit: Suffolk Constabulary
Police have issued CCTV images after a man allegedly spat at a group of women waiting for a taxi in central Ipswich.
The images come after a man allegedly spat on the three women waiting for a taxi in Fore Street at around 3.20pm Wednesday, April 21.
It is alleged the man, believed to be aged between 35 and 45, walked past without saying anything before spitting on them – with saliva landing on the face of one and the neck of another.
It is understood he carried on walking in the direction of Salthouse Street.
The suspect is described as white, with dark grey short hair. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark hoodie and was carrying a blue or black rucksack.
A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to help with the investigation.
Those who recognise the man pictured, who or has any information regarding the incident, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20077/21.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.
