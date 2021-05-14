News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

CCTV issued after man 'spits' at women in central Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 10:46 AM May 14, 2021   
Police have released CCTV images after a man allegedly spat at a group of women in Ipswich

Police have released CCTV images after a man allegedly spat at a group of women in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Police have issued CCTV images after a man allegedly spat at a group of women waiting for a taxi in central Ipswich.

The images come after a man allegedly spat on the three women waiting for a taxi in Fore Street at around 3.20pm Wednesday, April 21.

It is alleged the man, believed to be aged between 35 and 45, walked past without saying anything before spitting on them – with saliva landing on the face of one and the neck of another.

It is understood he carried on walking in the direction of Salthouse Street.

Suffolk police believe the man pictured could help them with their investigation

Suffolk police believe the man pictured could help them with their investigation - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

The suspect is described as white, with dark grey short hair. He was wearing dark trousers, a dark hoodie and was carrying a blue or black rucksack.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may be able to help with the investigation.

Those who recognise the man pictured, who or has any information regarding the incident, are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/20077/21.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, or via their website.

Most Read

  1. 1 Film crews spotted in Ipswich town centre
  2. 2 ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
  3. 3 Angry resident threatened with arrest over fake parking tickets
  1. 4 Plans to turn Ipswich office into housing resubmitted with fewer flats
  2. 5 Lorry driver charged after £8.5m cocaine seizure
  3. 6 Community left heartbroken by loss of mum Jessica
  4. 7 Could restaurant move into closed Little Waitrose in Ipswich?
  5. 8 Fake parking fines handed out in Stowmarket
  6. 9 'A great shame' - Portman Road won't host county cup finals due to pitch renovations
  7. 10 Man accused of stealing phone from woman in Ipswich street
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
Janos Vass was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: Archant

Woman threatened to expose lorry driver's sexual relationship

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
Jessica Walden holding new baby after giving birth

More than £23k raised in memory of mum who died 2 days after giving birth

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Bellway Homes is offering house hunters the chance to view the 75 new properties near Ipswich digitally

Developers offer first view of 75 new homes near Ipswich

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon