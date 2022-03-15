Police 'seriously concerned' for missing 31-year-old Ipswich man

Police believe Thomas Winkworth, from Ipswich, could be in Scotland - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing man from Ipswich who could have travelled to Scotland.

Thomas Winkworth, 31, was last seen at about 4.30pm on Monday.

He was reported missing to police at 11.20pm that night.

Mr Winkworth is described as a white male, 6ft 3 ins tall, of slim build with short light brown hair.

Police believe he has driven to Scotland in his silver Volkswagen Golf, which has the licence plate VA15 YPD.

His phone was last activated in Dumfries and Galloway.

Police say they have "serious concerns for Mr Winkworth's welfare" and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately by calling 101, quoting CAD 423 of March 14.

