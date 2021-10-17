Woman sexually assaulted near Ipswich Waterfront

Breaking

Published: 3:26 PM October 17, 2021 Updated: 3:44 PM October 17, 2021

The attack happened in a courtyard at the rear of the Foundry building on Ipswich Waterfront - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A woman was sexually assaulted in a courtyard in Ipswich in the early hours of the morning.

The attack happened at around 3.10am on Sunday in the courtyard of the Foundry apartment building, in College Street.

The victim, a young woman, was walking along Ipswich waterfront from the direction of Stoke Bridge when she was approached by a man who attempted to make conversation with her.

When she refused to give him her phone number he proceeded to chase her into the courtyard area of an apartment block at the Foundry, the Mill.

A woman was assaulted near the Foundry, on College Street near the Ipswich waterfront. - Credit: Google

A police spokesman said the man assaulted her and the victim screamed for help, alerting people in the building.

The suspect fled the scene in the direction of the waterfront.

He is described as black, in his early 20s, around 6ft tall and of slim build. His black hair was styled in small thick dreadlocks, and he was wearing all black clothes, including a gillet and facemask.

Detective Inspector Sarah Elliott said: “Officers are currently progressing a number of lines of enquiry to identify the suspect, and we are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and who saw a man matching the description above to make contact.

“The victim was walking in an area that is still relatively busy at that time of the morning and should be able to do so freely and without fear of being harassed or assaulted.”

Anyone with information regarding this assault is asked to contact the police on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



