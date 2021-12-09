Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident

A large police presence has been spotted at the corner of Hamilton Road and St Andrews Road in Felixstowe town centre. - Credit: ARCHANT

Police have cordoned off a car park in Felixstowe town centre after an incident in the early hours of this morning.

Officers have cordoned off the car park of an estate agents on the corner of Hamilton Road and St Andrews Road in the town, with one eyewitness describing a "very large" police presence at the scene.

Police could also be seen guarding the entrance to a passageway in Penfold Road.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said officers had been called to an incident in a parking area off St Andrews Road at around 5am this morning, but declined to give further details at this time.

More to follow.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.