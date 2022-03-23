News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police seize car after driver had no insurance or tax

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:13 AM March 23, 2022
A driver was caught by Suffolk police near Woodbridge after being found to have multiple offences

A driver was caught by Suffolk police near Woodbridge after being found to have driven without insurance, tax and an expired MOT. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver without insurance, tax and an expired MOT has had their car seized by police in Wickham Market.

The driver was stopped on Tuesday evening by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT)

NSRAPT confirmed the navy car was seized at the scene as the driver's "luck ran out".

They were reported for a number of offences, police added.

