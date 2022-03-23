Police seize car after driver had no insurance or tax

A driver was caught by Suffolk police near Woodbridge after being found to have driven without insurance, tax and an expired MOT. - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver without insurance, tax and an expired MOT has had their car seized by police in Wickham Market.

The driver was stopped on Tuesday evening by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT)

This driver thought he could chance his luck and drive without insurance, tax and expired MOT since June 2021. Unfortunately for them, their luck ran out. Vehicle seized and driver reported for multiple offences #1053 @SuffolkPolice #wickhammarket pic.twitter.com/X9fHI57UC8 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) March 22, 2022

NSRAPT confirmed the navy car was seized at the scene as the driver's "luck ran out".

They were reported for a number of offences, police added.

