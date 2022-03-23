Police seize car after driver had no insurance or tax
Published: 10:13 AM March 23, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A driver without insurance, tax and an expired MOT has had their car seized by police in Wickham Market.
The driver was stopped on Tuesday evening by the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT)
NSRAPT confirmed the navy car was seized at the scene as the driver's "luck ran out".
They were reported for a number of offences, police added.
