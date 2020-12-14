News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star Home > News > Crime

Laptops and passport stolen from Mercedes

Author Picture Icon

Holly Hume

Published: 1:47 PM December 14, 2020   
Ipswich, theft, crime, Mercedes

The items were stolen from the Mercedes while it was parked overnight on Pooley's Yard, Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

A number of valuable items have been stolen from a car parked in Ipswich, including two laptops, a passport and USB sticks.

The theft happened some time between 9pm on Friday, December 11, and 11.10am on Saturday, December 12, in Pooley's Yard.

During the night, a suspect gained entry to the Mercedes using unknown means.

Of the items stolen, the USBs contained academic work that the victim had completed over the past few years.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area, or knows of the whereabouts of any of the items stolen, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/71917/20.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sin bar temporarily stripped of licence - as man arrested over alleged...

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates on the increase again across majority of...

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Spike in cases among the over-60s could be behind Ipswich virus rise

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Ipswich Magistrates Court

11 people were living in 'extremely over-crowded' three-bedroom home

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon