Published: 1:47 PM December 14, 2020

The items were stolen from the Mercedes while it was parked overnight on Pooley's Yard, Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

A number of valuable items have been stolen from a car parked in Ipswich, including two laptops, a passport and USB sticks.

The theft happened some time between 9pm on Friday, December 11, and 11.10am on Saturday, December 12, in Pooley's Yard.

During the night, a suspect gained entry to the Mercedes using unknown means.

Of the items stolen, the USBs contained academic work that the victim had completed over the past few years.

Anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour in the area, or knows of the whereabouts of any of the items stolen, should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference 37/71917/20.