Psychiatric report ordered for Felixstowe caravan arsonist

A Felixstowe woman who started a fire in her husband’s caravan on a popular site in Felixstowe will be sentenced in January after a psychiatric report has been prepared on her.

Susan Yates, 54, of Sea Road, Felixstowe, pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday to arson by damaging by fire furnishings belonging to Colin Yates in October and being reckless as to whether his life would be endangered.

She also admitted damaging a bank card belonging to Mr Yates on the same date and drink-driving.

She pleaded not guilty to arson with intent to endanger Mr Yates’ life and prosecution counsel Marc Brown said he would not be seeking a trial on this offence as the plea to being reckless as to whether Mr Yates’ life would be endangered was acceptable.

The arson offence relates to a caravan at Felixstowe Beach Caravan Park in Felixstowe.

Recorder Jeremy Benson adjourned the case until January 12 to allow time for a pre-sentence report and a psychiatric report to be prepared on Yates and warned her that the fact he was adjourning the case for reports was no indication of her final sentence.

She was granted bail with a condition that she mustn’t go to Beach Station Caravan Park.

Peter Spary for Yates said his client had issues with alcohol that she was trying to address and she had also had mental health issues.