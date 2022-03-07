Purse stolen after thieves smash car window in Ipswich

The incident happened in Levington Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A purse has been stolen after thieves smashed into a locked car in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Levington Road, off Felixstowe Road, between 11.40pm and 11.55pm last Friday, Suffolk police said.

One of the vehicle's front windows was smashed with the purse, which contained bank cards and cash, taken from inside.

Police have reminded people to remove belongings from their vehicles while leaving them unattended.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13334/22.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.



