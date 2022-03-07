News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Purse stolen after thieves smash car window in Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:44 PM March 7, 2022
The incident happened in Levington Road in Ipswich

The incident happened in Levington Road in Ipswich - Credit: Google Maps

A purse has been stolen after thieves smashed into a locked car in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Levington Road, off Felixstowe Road, between 11.40pm and 11.55pm last Friday, Suffolk police said.

One of the vehicle's front windows was smashed with the purse, which contained bank cards and cash, taken from inside. 

Police have reminded people to remove belongings from their vehicles while leaving them unattended. 

Anyone who has any information about the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/13334/22.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Ipswich News

