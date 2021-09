Published: 12:24 PM September 23, 2021

The red quad bike was stolen from Chelmondiston on the Shotley Peninsula - Credit: Suffolk police

A quad bike has been stolen from a village on the Shotley Peninsula, near Ipswich.

The red vehicle was taken from a barn in Church Road, Chelmondiston, at some point between Monday and Thursday, Suffolk police said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a theft of a quad bike in #Chelmondiston. Read more here> https://t.co/zs69n5hxSF — Hadleigh Police (@HadleighPolice) September 23, 2021

The make of the bike is an AVD Quadzilla CF500-2.

Anyone with information on the vehicle's whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/52876/21.