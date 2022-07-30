Quartet charged after 190,000 cigarettes seized

Luke Crighton, from Stowmarket, was given a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Four men accused of the fraudulent evasion of excise duty following the seizure of 190,000 cigarettes and around 215kg of tobacco in Ipswich and Colchester will be sentenced in December.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on July 28 for a case management hearing were Semko Mohamed, 50, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich; Amir Sarawan, 47, of Norwich Road, Ipswich; Farang Yasin, 50, of Selwyn Close, Ipswich and Jasim Omar, 42, of Moy Road, Colchester.

All four have admitted being knowingly concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, keeping concealing, or dealing with tobacco products, which were chargeable with a duty, which had not been paid, with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on the goods.

The offence took place between December 31, 2014 and July 31, 2018.

Sarawan has also admitted possessing criminal property, namely £16,600 and $1,500 and Yasin has admitted possessing criminal property, namely £9,900.

On Thursday Judge Emma Peters adjourned the case until December 1 to allow her to hear evidence in relation to Sarawan’s basis of plea so that she can decide how to sentence him.

Judge Peters will then sentence all four defendants on December 2.

She allowed their bail to continue.