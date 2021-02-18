Teenager forced to 'take the rap' for Needham Market attempted murder stabbing, court hears

Published: 4:52 PM February 18, 2021

A teenager accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman at her Suffolk bungalow has claimed he knew nothing about the alleged attack until being forced to "take the rap".

The 18-year-old is currently on trial at Ipswich Crown Court for the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips on October 19, 2019.

Raekwon Jemmison, of Green Lane, Ilford, is accused of stabbing Miss Phillips, then aged 29, in Quinton Road, Needham Market.

She was found badly hurt, with 15 individual wounds, in the driveway of a neighbour's home at about 6am that morning.

Prosecutor Andrew Thompson had previously told jurors that, when asked who was responsible at the scene, Miss Phillips whispered 'SK' to a police officer – initials by which Jemmison was known.

Jemmison took the stand on Thursday to deny stabbing Miss Phillips when she refused to let him sell drugs from her property – instead claiming he was forced into accepting responsibility by London drug dealers.

The court heard that Jemmison had come to Suffolk at the age of 16 to set up a county line and sell drugs on the instructions of a London drug dealer, called 'OT'.

Mr Thompson had previously said Miss Phillips told police she had met a man named 'SK' at the address of ex-partner, Perry, in Ipswich.

He said Miss Phillips, a drug user, recalled her ex-partner ordering her to smoke crack cocaine while held at knifepoint by SK.

Miss Phillips said she was again shown the knife the following day and told SK would be staying at her address to set up a drug line in Needham Market.

Mr Thompson said Miss Phillips and SK travelled by train that night to her address, where she awoke the following morning to find she was being stabbed by the man she knew as SK.

On Thursday, Jemmison told defence barrister Ryan Thompson that he was staying at Perry's address when invited by Siobhan to sell drugs from her home.

Jemmison claimed he left the bungalow in Needham Market and returned to London after Miss Phillips held a kitchen knife to his neck and beat him with a pillow.

Jemmison said he was later informed by OT about the stabbing, and the early arrest of a man in his 50s, before being beaten up and threatened into "taking the rap".

The trial continues on Friday, when Jemmison is due to return to the stand for cross examination by the prosecution.