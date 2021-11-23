Man who travelled to Ipswich to meet teenage girl to be sentenced
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
A man accused of planning to travel to Ipswich to meet a decoy '13-year-old girl' will be sentenced in January.
Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing on Tuesday (November 23) via a prison video link was fifty-six-year-old Rajeev Sivadasan of St Clements Road, London.
He pleaded guilty to attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence in Ipswich between July 13 and August 8 this year.
Sivadasan tried to meet the 'girl' in Ipswich following alleged communication with an undercover police officer.
Judge Martyn Levett remanded Sivadasan, who has no previous convictions, in custody until his sentencing hearing on January 10.
He asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on Sivadasan who will now have to sign the sex offenders’ register.
