London man who travelled to meet decoy teen to stand trial
- Credit: Archant
The trial of a man accused of travelling to Ipswich from London to meet a decoy “13-year-old girl” will take place in January.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 22) for a case management hearing was 56-year-old Rajeev Sivadasan, of Clements Road, London.
He is charged with two offences of attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence between July 14 and August 7 this year.
It is alleged Sivadasan, who has no previous convictions, tried to meet the 'girl' in Suffolk following communication with an undercover police officer.
Judge Martyn Levett remanded Sivadasan, who wasn’t legally represented, in custody.
His trial will take place on January 10 and a further case management hearing will take place on November 23.
