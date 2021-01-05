'Off the rails' drug-dealer's cash forfeited by court

Published: 7:00 AM January 5, 2021

A teenager who ran off when police officers approached him on suspicion of drug-dealing in an Ipswich park has had £70 found on him when he was arrested forfeited by a court.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act was due to have been held at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (January 4) in respect of Reece Webber, who was given a suspended prison sentence last year.

However, the prosecution withdrew its application for a POCA hearing and Judge Emma Peters agreed to make forfeiture order in respect of £70 found on Webber when he was arrested.

She also confiscated a phone found in his possession and ordered him to pay a £140 victim surcharge.

Last year Webber, 19, of Browning Road, Ipswich, admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply on September 8, 2019.

He also admitted possessing a quantity of cannabis and criminal damage to a cat litter tray worth £25 on the same date when he jumped into a garden while he was being chased by police.

In September, he was given two years detention in a young offenders’ institution, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 120 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a six-month curfew and a 30-day rehabilitation requirement.

The court heard that police approached Webber in Broomhill Park, in Ipswich, on suspicion of drug-dealing and he had made off, pursued by police officers.

He was subsequently detained by a member of the public after he jumped into a garden during the police chase and was found to have 47 wraps of heroin, 90 wraps of crack cocaine, a tub of herbal cannabis and £70 cash.

The court heard that officers who searched Webber’s home found documents showing he had a significant interest in drug-dealing, including articles about dividing drugs to increase profit and purchasing drugs.

At the sentencing hearing, Richard Kelly, for Webber, said his client had had a cannabis habit and this had resulted in him “going off the rails” and getting involved in the offences before the court.

He said Webber had many positive traits and had moved away from bad influences.