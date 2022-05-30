Man caught 'hiding' after car failed to stop for police
Published: 1:45 PM May 30, 2022
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A man was caught 'hiding' after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Ipswich.
The incident happened on Sunday, May 29, in Ipswich, and involved a blue Renault which failed to stop for police after showing as uninsured.
The car was then found abandoned and police say the man was discovered hiding nearby.
Police seized the vehicle and the man will now appear at court for various offences.
Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.