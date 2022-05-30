News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man caught 'hiding' after car failed to stop for police

Tom Swindles

Published: 1:45 PM May 30, 2022
A Renault was seized after the driver failed to stop for police in Ipswich

A Renault was seized after the driver failed to stop for police in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man was caught 'hiding' after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Ipswich.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 29, in Ipswich, and involved a blue Renault which failed to stop for police after showing as uninsured.

The car was then found abandoned and police say the man was discovered hiding nearby.

Police seized the vehicle and the man will now appear at court for various offences.

