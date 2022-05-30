Man caught 'hiding' after car failed to stop for police

A Renault was seized after the driver failed to stop for police in Ipswich - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A man was caught 'hiding' after a vehicle failed to stop for police in Ipswich.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 29, in Ipswich, and involved a blue Renault which failed to stop for police after showing as uninsured.

This car failed to stop for #PHQRPU in #Ipswich this evening after showing as uninsured. Vehicle abandoned but driver located hiding nearby. Vehicle seized and driver off to court for various offences. #Pc1202 #Pc433 pic.twitter.com/5K35B85tyR — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) May 29, 2022

The car was then found abandoned and police say the man was discovered hiding nearby.

Police seized the vehicle and the man will now appear at court for various offences.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.