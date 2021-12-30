Balaclava-clad thieves steal alcohol from boutique hotel near Ipswich

Alcohol was stolen from Retreat East in Hemingstone, near Ipswich (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Thieves wearing balaclavas stole alcohol after breaking into a boutique hotel in Hemingstone, near Ipswich.

The raid happened at Retreat East, off Sandy Lane, at some point between 5pm on Boxing Day and the following morning, Suffolk police said.

Security footage captured three people breaking into a storage cupboard and the cellar, where alcohol was taken from.

The trio were all wearing balaclavas in the footage.

Retreat East is a popular hotel among famous names, with TV presenter Jeff Brazier and football freestyler Jeremy Lynch having stayed in recent months.

Anyone with information related to the theft is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/73245/21.

