35-year-old to be sentenced for manslaughter of retired dock worker

Jane Hunt

Published: 7:00 AM October 4, 2022
Rhys Burroughs is due to be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court next month. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 35-year-old man who has admitted the manslaughter of a retired Felixstowe dock worker who was found collapsed outside his Ipswich home four years ago will be sentenced next month.

Rhys Burroughs was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on September 5 but the case was unable to proceed because his barrister is taking part in indefinite strike action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) over pay.

On Monday (October 3) Burroughs attended a further case management at Ipswich Crown Court via a prison video link at which his sentencing hearing was fixed for November 7.

Burroughs, formerly of Colchester Road Ipswich, admitted the manslaughter of 74-year-old Clive Wyard and attempting to rob him at a previous hearing.

The court has heard that Burroughs, who has 43 previous convictions, is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence which was imposed in 2019, for robbing an elderly woman and an offence of burglary.

Mr Wyard, a retired Felixstowe dock worker, was found collapsed on his driveway, in Valley Road, at 7.15am on Friday, July 20, 2018 and was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died 12 days later.

