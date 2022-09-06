News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Sentencing of killer delayed by strike action

Jane Hunt

Published: 8:00 AM September 6, 2022
Rhys Burroughs, 35, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Cl

A sentencing hearing for a 35-year-old man who admitted the manslaughter of a retired Felixstowe dock worker who was found collapsed outside his Ipswich home four years ago has been adjourned.

Rhys Burroughs was due to have been sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 5 but the case was unable to proceed because his barrister is taking part in indefinite strike action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) over pay.

Burroughs, formerly of Colchester Road Ipswich, has admitted the manslaughter of 74-year-old Clive Wyard and attempting to rob him.

Clive Wyard

Clive Wyard - Credit: SUPPLIED

The court has heard that Burroughs, who has 43 previous convictions, is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence which was imposed in 2019, for robbing an elderly woman and an offence of burglary.

His current release date is in November this year.

Judge Martyn Levett adjourned the manslaughter case until October 3 in the hope that Burroughs’ barrister can attend the hearing.

Mr Wyard, a retired Felixstowe dock worker, was found collapsed on his driveway, in Valley Road, at 7.15am on Friday, July 20, 2018 and was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died 12 days later.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News
Felixstowe News

