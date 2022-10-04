News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich man to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2022
Richard Chenery, a 36-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, will stand trial in November.

The trial of a 36-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl will take place in November.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (October 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Richard Chenery of Bramford Road, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a child on or about August 16 last year and one offence of meeting a child under 16 following sexual grooming.

Chenery’s trial is expected to get underway next month on November 14.

Chenery is on bail.

