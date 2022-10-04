Ipswich man to stand trial accused of sexually assaulting 15-year-old
Published: 6:00 AM October 4, 2022
The trial of a 36-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl will take place in November.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (October 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing was Richard Chenery of Bramford Road, Ipswich.
He pleaded not guilty to two offences of sexual activity with a child on or about August 16 last year and one offence of meeting a child under 16 following sexual grooming.
Chenery’s trial is expected to get underway next month on November 14.
Chenery is on bail.