Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Jail term of teen who killed man outside takeaway extended after error

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 4:12 PM April 30, 2021   
Andrea Cristea was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for killing Richard Day

Teenage killer Andrea Cristea's sentence has been amended by two months - Credit: Suffolk police

A teenage killer's sentence has been amended following an error.

Andrea Cristea had been sentenced to three years and 10 months' custody for the manslaughter of Richard Day outside an Ipswich kebab shop last February.

But the 17-year-old, of Freehold Road, Ipswich, was called back before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday for a judge to revisit the sentence under the 'slip rule', which permits the court to correct accidental errors or omission.

Judge Martyn Levett told the court he had made an arithmetical error when reducing Christea's 64-month sentence by 25% for his guilty plea.

He said the reduction should have been by 16 months, not 18 months as he had wrongly calculated, and that Christea's sentence should have been one of four years' custody.

Judge Levett apologised for any inconvenience cause and added: "I correct my sentence not because of any change of mind, but solely because arithmetically I wrongly calculated the mathematical reduction of 25% of 64."

Ipswich News

