Kesgrave man accused of stealing from Meals for Medics faces trial delay

Richard Wiper from Kesgrave will stand trial at Ipswich Crown Court in 2023

A 35-year-old Kesgrave man accused of stealing more than £1,000 from Meals for Medics will have to wait more than a year for his trial to take place due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday was Richard Wiper, of Main Road, Kesgrave.

He pleaded not guilty to stealing £1,275 from Meals for Medics, which was set up to help NHS workers, between May 8 and May 29, 2020.

Wiper’s trial, which is expected to last five days, will get underway on June 19 next year.