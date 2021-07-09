Teenager cleared of raping girl in Ipswich park

Published: 3:45 PM July 9, 2021

The incident was alleged to have taken place in Ipswich's Bourne Park - Credit: Archant

A teenager accused of raping a girl in an Ipswich park has been cleared by a jury.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was 19-year-old Riley Lloyd, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, who had pleaded not guilty to raping the girl in Bourne Park in 2018 - when he was 16.

The jury retired to consider its verdict on Thursday, July 8.

It returned its not guilty verdict on Friday, after three and a half hours of deliberations.

Giving evidence during the four-day trial, the alleged victim accepted she had gone to a private area in the park with Lloyd but denied wanting anything sexual to happen between them.

Cross-examined by Lloyd’s barrister, Andrew Thompson, the girl denied flirting and being all over Lloyd and then kissing him on the lips and offering to perform a sex act on him.

She claimed she had struggled to get away from Lloyd and denied having consensual sex with him.

She accepted she had hugged him at the end of the alleged incident but could not explain why she had done that.

Lloyd told jurors he had initially told police there had been no kind of sexual contact, consensual or otherwise, because he was scared - and, having been accompanied by his parents in interview, did not want them to know.

He denied creating a story to fit the forensic evidence, which included a sample of DNA taken from semen found on the girl's sleeve.