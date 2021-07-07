News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Alleged victim of Ipswich park rape struggled to get away, court told

Jane Hunt

Published: 5:30 AM July 7, 2021   
Another view of Bourne Park. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bourne Park, where the alleged incident took place - Credit: Archant

A teenager who claims she was raped in an Ipswich park by a 16-year-old boy said she struggled to get away from him as he allegedly forced himself on her.

Giving evidence to a jury at Ipswich Crown Court from behind a screen, the girl accepted that she had gone to a private area in Bourne Park with Riley Lloyd - but denied wanting anything sexual to happen between them.

Cross-examined by Lloyd’s barrister Andrew Thompson, the girl denied flirting with Lloyd and then kissing him on the lips and offering to perform a sex act on him.

She claimed that she had struggled to get away from Lloyd as he allegedly forced himself on her and denied a suggestion from Mr Thompson that she had consensual sex with him.

She accepted she had hugged him at the end of the alleged attack but could not explain why she had done that.

Asked by Mr Thompson: “Is it that his version is true and your’s is not?” the alleged victim replied: “Mine is true.”

Lloyd, now 19, of Glastonbury Close, Ipswich, has denied raping the girl in 2018 when he was 16.

The trial continues.

