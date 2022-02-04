News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenager accused of possession of cocaine in Ipswich remanded in custody

Jane Hunt

Published: 4:00 PM February 4, 2022
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Rinis Cani appeared before Ipswich Court - Credit: ARCHANT

A plea hearing for a man who was arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of drugs when police stopped and searched his car in Ipswich has been adjourned for two weeks.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Rinis Cani, of no fixed abode, who was driving a silver Nissan Micra in Key Street in the town.

He was allegedly found in possession of nine wraps of white powder, a mobile phone and £40 in cash.

Following his arrest in December, Cani was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he was subsequently charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Cani was due to have entered pleas to the charges at a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 4) but Recorder Jeremy Benson agreed to adjourn the hearing until February 18 to allow his legal time to take instructions from him.

Cani has been remanded in custody.

Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

